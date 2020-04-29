Here's a list of Irrfan Khan's top TV shows

MUMBAI: Irrfaan Khan actor breathed his last today after battling colon infection. The actor was known for his amazing acting skills, on-point expressions, perfect dialogue delivery, and spellbinding performance. From Bollywood to Hollywood, he left his mark everywhere.

While we know him for his mesmerizing performances in many Bollywood films, very few would know that he began his acting career from Television. Yes, before bagging films, Irrfan proved his acting mettle with several TV shows, where he became a household name. Let us take a look at his noteworthy performances on television.

Chandrakanta

Irrfan got recognised for his acting chops with Chandrakanta. He essayed the character of twin brothers named Badrinath and Somnath, which got him noticed in the world of performance. While Badrinath was Chunargarh's chief aiyyar, who saved the kingdom from any kind of trouble, Somnath was the evil twin who collaborated with the enemies to spread ruckus. Badrinath was one of the most memorable characters of the show.

Chanakya

This show had one of the biggest casts on TV, where Irrfan was seen as Senapati Bhadrashaal. Chanakya was a 47-part historical drama that was aired on DD National from 8 September 1991to 9 August 1992. The story was on events occurring between 340 BCE and 321/20 BCE, beginning with Chanakya's boyhood and culminating in the coronation of Chandragupta Maurya. The series was recently re-telecast on the channel amidst the Coronavirus lockdown from the first week of April 2020.

Banegi Apni Baat

Unlike all the previous shows, Banegi Apni Baat was based on college and youth life. Irrfan played the role of Kumar in this iconic cult show. The show revolved around the typical college life, including romance, campus, student-teacher bond, and more. This show gave a noticable break to many actors, and one of them was R. Madhavan. Yes, Maddy started his acting career with this series.

Mano Ya Na Mano

Irrfan turned host for the horror TV show Mano Ya Na Mano. He presented and hosted the first season in 2006. The show gave a glimpse of the uncanny real-life incidents that occurred across the country. It was a document-series based on myths, ancient beliefs, and unbelievable stunts done by the people.

Credits: Pinkvilla