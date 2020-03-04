News

Here's what happened when Hrithik Roshan visited Chennai recently

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Mar 2020 05:51 PM

MUMBAI: Every time superstar Hrithik Roshan steps out, the fan frenzy he witnesses is second to none. Hrithik is one of the most loved superstars in Bollywood and has built a massive fan following for himself over the year by giving some memorable performances. 

Hrithik recently visited Chennai for brand commitments and there was a massive crowd waiting to greet the superstar at the mall. Fans were cheering for the actor at the top of their lungs and the energy was higher than ever when the actor entered the premises. Hrithik was overwhelmed at the response and love. The actor witnessed a similar fan frenzy when he visited Udaipur for an event. 

Hrithik owned 2019 with his movies Super 30 where he essayed the role of mathematician Anand Kumar and then immediately transformed into Kabir in the movie WAR which was the highest-grossing movie of 2019. The actor received a lot of critical acclaim for his performance in Super 30 and recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke award for the same.

From bringing new characters to life on screen to holding strong to the podium as everyone’s inspiration, Hrithik has made an unforgettable mark in Bollywood and across the world. 

The actor will treat his fans with a dynamic performance at an awards function where he will groove to a medley of his hit songs over the years since he made his debut.

Tags Bollywood Hrithik Roshan Super 30 Kabir war Instagram TellyChakkar

