News

Here's what Hina Khan has to say about Kareena Kapoor Khan's personality

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Feb 2020 08:39 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is well known for playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. The actress, who has been always loved for her epic performances in TV serials, says that she admires Kareena Kapoor’s look, her swag, and the way she carries herself.  

There is no doubt Kareena is one of the most talented and stylish divas of the Bollywood industry. Hina was seen praising Kareena for her candid and sweet nature and said that she doesn’t need ratings. She’s just flawless and is her own queen.

Hina also says that Kareena Kapoor has a playful nature and not like other Bollywood personalities who behave poised, calm, and composed.

Although Kareena has completed over two decades in the Bollywood industry, she never fails to steal million of hearts with her smile.   

Have a look at what Hina had to say.

Tags Hina Khan Kareena Kapoor Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kasauti Zindagi Kay Akshara Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Abhijit Bhattacharya...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Celebs along with their kids at Nickelodeon WindMill Festival!

Celebs along with their kids at Nickelodeon...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the 'DOUGHNUT BUN' better?

Krystle
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the red and white checks better?

Niti Taylor
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here