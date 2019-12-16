News

Here's why Baaghi 3 will be a special film for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Dec 2019 07:24 PM

MUMBAI: 2019 turned out to be the best year for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment as each release of this year has become a blockbuster hit which has already made their 65th year special and how!

Interestingly, their upcoming movie Baaghi 3 will mark as a special film for several reasons for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Baaghi is one of the successful franchises of NGE moreover Tiger Shroff will be seen in the high octane action avatar.

Baaghi 3 is also the first film while Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment steps in their 66th year.

With this successful year Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has given varied content and some phenomenal performances which will be remembered for the longest time and this surely makes this 65th year count.

Over its six and a half decades of existence, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has established a reputation as one of the most prestigious production houses in the country.

