News

Here's why Kajol loves wearing sarees

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2020 01:14 PM

MUMBAI: Be it off-screen or on-screen, actress Kajol has often seen wearing sarees. She says the six-yard outfit makes her feel more comfortable.

"I do love western outfits, but saree makes you stand apart in a crowd and I find them to be more comfortable and I prefer wearing a saree at every event possible.

"I have a different kind of attachment to sarees, so I keep purchasing them. And yes, I do have a substantial saree collection in which I am in love with," Kajol expressed her love for sarees.

On the work front, Kajol recently wooed the audience with the short film, titled "Devi". She will also seen making her Netflix debut in "Tribhanga".

Tags Actress Kajol six-yard outfit western outfits Devi Saree Love Tribhanga TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here