Here's why Manoj Bajpayee refuses to lend his voice again post-collaborating with filmmaker Abhinav Shukla to record a Bhojpuri rap-track, READ 

While admitting to listening to good music, actor Manoj Bajpayee repels from singing in his own voice by self-claiming himself a 'bad singer'.

26 Nov 2020 09:28 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee, whose film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari was among the first to hit the theatres when they resumed operations, kept himself busy during the preceding months with various projects. The actor, who is a self-confessed music lover, collaborated with filmmaker Abhinav Shukla to create the Bhojpuri rap number, 'Bambai Main Ka Ba'. 

When asked whether he would be game to stepping behind the mic again post-crooning this number, Manoj says, “Don’t take my singing very seriously. I listen to great music, but I am a pathetic singer (laughs). I can’t sing to save my life, but this was done with complete honesty. It is something that probably came across in the video, and that’s what people have liked.”.

Interestingly, though Anubhav and Manoj have been friends for many years, this music video was actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker, who has helmed movies like Mulk (2018), Article 15 (2019) and Thappad (2020). 

“This song happened because Anubhav wanted to use my voice.”, Manoj shares, further adding, “I agreed to do it because the poetry was so well written by Dr. Sagar and Anubhav was making it. He is an old friend, and I have so much admiration for him and the manner in which he has reinvented himself. I am so proud that he is doing so well and giving such great stories to the world. It was an excellent opportunity for me to collaborate with him.”.

