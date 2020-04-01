Here's why Taapsee Pannu can't have a tattoo on her neck

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu is a tattoo lover. She already has two tattoos. She also wanted to get a neck tattoo, but cannot get herself inked on that spot because of professional constraints as an actress.

On Wednesday, Taapsee shared a throwback image in which she is seen flaunting her temporary birds tattoo from the shoot of the film "Pink".

"The first tattoo trial of Pink. The idea was to find a design which resonates with the situation of Minal. A bird who wants to open her wings and fly. A bird who comes in her own elements by the end of it all. It was a pleasant surprise for me to know that post the film's release there were many girls who reached out to tattoo artists to get the similar tattoo done on them.

"I am myself a tattoo loving person provided it's something that is attached to the person's personality and not just a random design. I have 2 tattoos on me and had it not been this acting profession I would've probably gotten a third one on the nape of my neck by now," she wrote

On the film front, Taapsee has plenty of projects in her kitty. After giving a stellar performance in "Thappad", she will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu".