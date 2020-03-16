'Heropanti 2' to drop on OTT on May 27

The action film 'Heropanti 2' which stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles, is heading to OTT after its theatrical run.
MUMBAI: The action film 'Heropanti 2' which stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles, is heading to OTT after its theatrical run.

The film follows the story of Babloo (played by Tiger Shroff), who is a computer genius and Inaaya (played by Tara Sutaria), a self-made billionaire.

The two fall in love but due to unforeseen circumstances, they suddenly part ways. Things take an interesting turn when they are reunited followed by action, drama, romance and edge of the seat thrills.

The film will be dropping on Prime Video on May 27. Talking about the streaming premiere on Prime Video, lead actor Tiger Shroff said, "'Heropanti 2' is a complete entertainer and I am happy to announce the digital premiere of the film on Amazon Prime Video, as it helps us reach out to movie lovers across the world. Filled with a lot of action, romance and twists and turns, the audience will enjoy it."

"I have had a great time working on this film, especially the action sequences and I am thrilled that my fans across the world can now enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes", he further mentioned.

Tara Sutaria added, "'Heropanti 2' has loads of action, drama, romance and comedy that I hope our audiences will enjoy. We made the film across so many countries in the world and shot it through the pandemic which was such a unique experience for us all. I look forward to finally being able to share it on an incredible streaming service like Amazon Prime Video on May 27."

The film, which also stars Amrita Singh and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles, has been directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 18:27

