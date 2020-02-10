High on work commitments, Ananya Panday shoots for 23 hours at a stretch

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who is currently shooting for Khaali Peeli, is leaving no stone unturned to bring the best to her audience. If a highly placed source is to be believed then recently, the actress shot for a project she is a part of, for about 23 hours straight. Amidst all this, she’s made sure that she fulfills her other professional commitments too, such as attending narrations, making appearances for events and what not!

The source shares, “Ananya has been juggling between shoots and other commitments. Recently, during a schedule of Khaali Peeli, she started shooting at 8 o’clock in the morning and continued to shoot till the next morning. She shot for the film for more than 23 hours, at a stretch.”

“Ananya has a very tight schedule but even then, none of her other work commitments suffer. She’s shooting for a song sequence, attending events, reading scripts and has a line-up of films in 2020, which she is shooting for. She will kick-start the shoot for some of them by the end of February itself”, the source further adds that the actress will begin shooting for her upcoming slate of films soon.

With back to projects in her kitty, ever since her debut with Student of the Year 2, the actress has been on a roll. On the work front, Ananya Panday will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli which is all set to release this year and the second film whose name is yet to be revealed. Ananya will also be sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.