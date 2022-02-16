Hilarious! Ajay Devgn indulges in a funny banter with Mahindra Group Chairman in his upcoming project

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn recently indulged in a hilarious banter with Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. Anand Mahindra and Ajay Devgn’s latest social media banter grabbed everyone’s attention when the former posted a video of the actor from his latest ad shoot.

Ajay Devgn, apart from his endless films, also endorses a couple of brands one of which is Mahindra. But looks like, his latest actions at the ad shoot have not gone down well with the Group chairman himself.

The short clip sees the Shivaay actor asking one of the crew members about the numerous changes in the script. Replying to which she says it’s not numerous it’s just are just 4 changes. Toward the end of the video text “Dekhte Rahiye” appears which means, “Keep watching.”

The same video was shared by Mahindra on his Twitter account while writing, “”I was informed that @ajaydevgn lost his cool on a @MahindraTrukBus film shoot. I better leave town before he comes after me in one our trucks,” alongside. Retweeting the same, Ajay shared a boomerang video and wrote, “I am on my way @anandmahindra.” The video sees Ajay Devgn doing the stunt on two trucks.

