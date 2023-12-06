Hilarious! Ajay Devgn reveals who from him or Kajol takes important decisions at home

MUMBAI : When Kajol and Ajay Devgn are together at an event or a show it turns out to be very entertaining. How can we forget their episode of Koffee With Karan? It is clearly one of the most entertaining episodes of the show.

Now, today, at the trailer launch of Kajol’s OTT series Ajay Devgn was also there for a few minutes. He is one of the producers of the show, and was of course there to support his better half.

Also Read: WHAT! Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan gets postponed again? Here’s what netizens have to say

During the event, when the host asked Ajay if in real-life Kajol takes the important decisions at home, Kajol joked and said, “Not, at all. Let me answer this, not at all (laugh).”

Ajay further quipped, “Are you married? (Asking the host) So, anyone can answer this question who is married and the answer is only one; everyone will have the unanimous answer.” Kajol laugh out loud after hearing Ajay’s answer.

While talking about working with Kajol and other cast members on the project as a producer, Ajay said, “Actor troubles are only at home. Otherwise, it has a fabulous cast, fabulous actors, so it was lovely.”

The Trial is an adaptation of the show The Good Wife. It also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey, and it is directed by Suparn Verma. The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 14th July 2023.

Also Read: Exclusive! The Trial actress Kajol says, “I won’t say that anybody has influenced my choices too much”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



