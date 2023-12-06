Hilarious! Ajay Devgn reveals who from him or Kajol takes important decisions at home

When Kajol and Ajay Devgn are together at an event or a show it turns out to be very entertaining. Today, at the trailer launch, when the host asked Ajay if in real-life Kajol takes the important decisions at home, the actor gave a hilarious response.
MUMBAI : When Kajol and Ajay Devgn are together at an event or a show it turns out to be very entertaining. How can we forget their episode of Koffee With Karan? It is clearly one of the most entertaining episodes of the show.

Now, today, at the trailer launch of Kajol’s OTT series Ajay Devgn was also there for a few minutes. He is one of the producers of the show, and was of course there to support his better half.

During the event, when the host asked Ajay if in real-life Kajol takes the important decisions at home, Kajol joked and said, “Not, at all. Let me answer this, not at all (laugh).”

Ajay further quipped, “Are you married? (Asking the host) So, anyone can answer this question who is married and the answer is only one; everyone will have the unanimous answer.” Kajol laugh out loud after hearing Ajay’s answer.

While talking about working with Kajol and other cast members on the project as a producer, Ajay said, “Actor troubles are only at home. Otherwise, it has a fabulous cast, fabulous actors, so it was lovely.”

The Trial is an adaptation of the show The Good Wife. It also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey, and it is directed by Suparn Verma. The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 14th July 2023.

The Trial Kajol Sheeba Chaddha Kubbra Sait Gaurav Pandey Suparn Verma The Good Wife Ajay Devgn Movie News TellyChakkar
