Hilarious! Ajay Devgn reveals who takes important decisions at home

When Kajol and Ajay Devgn come together for an event or a show, it surely turns out to be very entertaining. Today, at the trailer launch, when the host asked Ajay if Kajol takes important decisions at home, the actor gave a hilarious response.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 18:44
MUMBAI :  When Kajol and Ajay Devgn come together for an event or a show, it turns out to be very entertaining. Their funny banter on Koffee With Karan is still remembered by all. It is clearly one of the most entertaining episodes of the show.

 Now, today, at the trailer launch of Kajol’s OTT series, Ajay Devgn was also present, but just for a while. He is one of the producers of the show, and was of course there to support his better half.

During the event, when the host asked Ajay if Kajol takes important decisions at home, Kajol joked, “Not at all. Let me answer this, not at all (laughs).”

 Ajay further quipped, “Are you married? (Asking the host) Anyone who is married can answer this question and the answer is only one; everyone will have the unanimous answer.” Kajol laughs out loud after hearing Ajay’s answer.

 While talking about working with Kajol and other cast members on the project as a producer, Ajay said, “Actor troubles are only at home. Otherwise, it has a fabulous cast, they are fabulous actors, so it was lovely.”

The Trial is an adaptation of the show The Good Wife. It also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey and it is directed by Suparn Verma. The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 14th July, 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


   

