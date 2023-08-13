Hilarious! Amitabh Bachchan greets a contestant at Kaun Banega Crorepati saying 'hope we never meet again', find out why

MUMBAI: In just a few days, Amitabh Bachchan will be back with Kaun Banega Crorepati. A number of promos from the episodes have been shared by Sony TV, giving a glimpse of the fun ride that awaits the audience.

Also read - OMG! Amitabh Bachchan, all set to be back to work despite his injury, says “there must be desire and effort to repair…”

In a new video, the iconic Bollywood star converses with a contestant who wants to become an income tax officer. While he encouraged him to win a big amount, Big B was quick to say that he hopes they never meet again.

In the promo, the young contestant shared that while the first level for other contestants is Rs 10,000 mark, for him it’s Rs 80,000. He shared that his family is hoping for him to become an income tax officer.

And for the same, he has already checked with a coaching centre in Delhi, which will cost him Rs 80,000. Hearing him, the Paa actor said that while he wishes he wins a large amount and becomes an officer soon, he also hopes they never have another encounter. His comment left the contestant and studio audience in splits.

In another clip shared by the channel, the contestant told Amitabh Bachchan how his warnings could really lead to a health scare for contestants. Big B told the contestant how he needs to be sure of his answer or else he’ll lose his winning amount.

The contestant then requested the host that while he has a strong heart, the anticipation that Big B creates for them can cause a lot of problems for others. “Sir, kisi heart patient ke sath yeh na kare. Warna woh hot seat se sidha bed seat pe pahuch jayega (Don’t do this with a heart patient otherwise they will reach the hospital bed from the hot seat).” His comment left the host embarrassed as he let out a loud laugh.

Also read - OMG! When the media banned Amitabh Bachchan for 15 years, the actor revealed, “Nothing was ever printed or written about me .. no coverage”

This 15th Kaun Banega Crorepati promises to bring about many levels of ‘badlaav’ (changes). The show will also be more technically advanced with its approach and elements.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express





