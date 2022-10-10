HILARIOUS! Check out the funniest memes netizens share while trolling Karan Johar for quitting twitter

MUMBAI :Karan Johar, Indian director and filmmaker, popular for his massive films under his production house Dharma. He recently hosted Koffee With Karan season 7 which gained a lot of attraction but also a lot of backlash for various reasons.

The filmmaker recently quit Twitter and took the social media by storm. People have been sharing messages for him and also a lot of memes.

Karan Johar said in his final tweet, which is no longer available, that he was leaving Twitter to allow room for "positive energy "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!" was the message of KJo's final tweet, which he sent on Monday. KJo frequently faces trolls. Later, he turned off his account. Fans praised him for the decision and swamped the comment area shortly after he posted the tweet.

Positive energy and tranquility are considerably more vital than any SM platform, a user once said. One person wrote, "Cheers KJo, have a good one," and another, "Goodbye Karan. Hello there from Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. A fan from Myanmar wrote, "Love and much support to you, Karan. Waiting for more of your film arts. Your fan from Myanmar."

While these are the positive comments, there are various people who seem quite happy with this move. They have been sharing memes and bashing the director.

Check them out here:

Good Riddance



Kangana ranaut reading news about #KaranJohar quitting twitter pic.twitter.com/AQqzOjamqv — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) October 10, 2022

Karan Johar quitting Twitter is the

Victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's

Fandom! It also shows that people who Breed Nepotism Can't take Criticism & They can't face Truth face to face! Johar leaving #Twitter

Be like#KaranJohar#VickyKaushal#Ramsetutrailer pic.twitter.com/7qdwmlmawE — MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) October 10, 2022

*KJo quits twitter*



Bollywood fans who are fighting with boycott gang to #KaranJohar : pic.twitter.com/G07uhqXs9n — A.J. (@beingabhi2712) October 10, 2022

Karan Johar, who is often referred to as the "flag bearer of nepotism", opened up about his mental health and how being in therapy helped him during a final episode of Koffee With Karan 7. He has two upcoming films for his directorial; one is Rocky and Rani ki Prem Khanai and Yodha.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.