HILARIOUS! Check out the funniest memes netizens share while trolling Karan Johar for quitting twitter

Karan Johar recently quit twitter and the people have been bashing him for the same. Here are some of the funniest memes that netizens shared.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 19:14
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :Karan Johar, Indian director and filmmaker, popular for his massive films under his production house Dharma. He recently hosted Koffee With Karan season 7 which gained a lot of attraction but also a lot of backlash for various reasons.

The filmmaker recently quit Twitter and took the social media by storm. People have been sharing messages for him and also a lot of memes.

Karan Johar said in his final tweet, which is no longer available, that he was leaving Twitter to allow room for "positive energy "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!"  was the message of KJo's final tweet, which he sent on Monday. KJo frequently faces trolls. Later, he turned off his account. Fans praised him for the decision and swamped the comment area shortly after he posted the tweet.

Positive energy and tranquility are considerably more vital than any SM platform, a user once said. One person wrote, "Cheers KJo, have a good one," and another, "Goodbye Karan. Hello there from Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. A fan from Myanmar wrote, "Love and much support to you, Karan. Waiting for more of your film arts. Your fan from Myanmar."

ALSO READ:  Whoa! From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, these celebs come clean about their mental health issues, Anushka Sharma says, “In my family, there have been cases of depression”

While these are the positive comments, there are various people who seem quite happy with this move. They have been sharing memes and bashing the director.

Check them out here:

Karan Johar, who is often referred to as the "flag bearer of nepotism", opened up about his mental health and how being in therapy helped him during a final episode of Koffee With Karan 7. He has two upcoming films for his directorial; one is Rocky and Rani ki Prem Khanai and Yodha.

ALSO READ:  Awsome! Rajnikanth to play lead in elder daughter Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth’s directorial for the first time

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Karan Johar Dharma Brahmastra Twitter Troll memes TellyChakkar Alia Bhatt
About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 19:14

