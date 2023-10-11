Hilarious! Check out the hilarious reactions on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif latest Diwali picture

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif wishes the fans on the occasion of Diwali, check out some of the hilarious comments coming from the side of the audience with regards to this on screen pair
MUMBAI : Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are no doubt one of the most loved on screen jodis, we have seen and loved these two in some amazing movies and one of the most loved on screen characters of this pair is Tiger and Zoya from the Tiger franchise.

We have seen Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sharing a beautiful picture where they both are dressed up traditionally and wishing the fans on the occasion of Diwali, well this picture has grabbed the attention of the audience and they both are indeed looking beautiful.

This picture definitely speaks a lot about the on screen chemistry the duo have in different movies, well the fans really cannot keep calm and are continuously showering all the love for this beautiful on screen jodi, but there are many people who are giving some hilarious reaction, check out the comments below.

As we can see these comments many people are showing all the love towards his beautiful couple, they are saying this is Zoya and Tiger from the another Universe, whereas many people are giving some hilarious comments and saying that "Agar Bhai ki time pe shaadi Ho Jaati Hai To Aaj yeh picture real Hota" whereas many people are jokingly saying 'Vicky Kaushal is crying at the corner' looking at such beautiful chemistry in the picture itself.

What are your views on these comments from the side of the fans and audience for this beautiful Diwali picture of our very own Tiger and Zoya, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

