Hilarious! Did Anil Kapoor ask for 400 takes for this JugJugg Jeeyo scene?

MUMBAI: Jug Jugg Jeeyo is garnering quite the buzz since its first full-length trailer arrived. The film, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Raj Mehta, features a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

The makers released bloopers and behind-the-scenes clips from the upcoming movie, which show the actors having the best time while filming. Anil Kapoor was the highlight of the bloopers video as he danced around in a towel and demanded that he get as many as 400 retakes for a scene.

Karan Johar, co-producer of the film, took to his social media to share a video that contained bloopers of the film, as well as interviews of the actors. The video started with Anil and Varun Dhawan breaking into laughter, as Anil kept taking retakes on a line in their scene.

Kiara Advani called Anil the 'funniest person' in the JugJugg Jeeyo family, as a BTS video showed the latter dancing around in a towel. Varun said about the actor, "Anil Sir psyches himself up before anything," and proceeded to mimic the actor. Kiara also mimicked Anil and revealed that he says even before the scene that he will take 20-50 takes, at least. The next clip showed Anil saying that there should be 50 to 400 retakes in the terrace scene between him and Varun.

More bloopers in the video showed Kiara bursting into laughter as Varun snapped at her during a scene. Another one showed Varun and Prajakta Koli taking retakes on a scene that was improvised multiple times. Varun's co-stars also revealed that the actor vanishes after every scene to look at the monitor.

Have a look.

Also read Shocking! Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani get trolled for their metro video; netizens say, 'poor celebrities; they even do not know how to use the ticket and pass through the gate'

Meanwhile, an Indian scriptwriter has also alleged that the plot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo which tackles the subject of divorce, is copied from a script he had sent to Dharma Productions back in 2020. It remains to be seen if the plagiarism claim is legit and how the production house will respond.

Also read Interesting! This is what happened when Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was forced to join a dating site

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times