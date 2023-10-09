Hilarious! Dulquer Salmaan reveals about being surprised with the fact that Ajay Devgn pranks his co-stars

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is popular for playing pranks on his co-actors during the shoot of his films. But actor Dulquer Salmaan wants to know when Devgn find time to plan and execute these pranks.
Dulquer

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is popular for playing pranks on his co-actors during the shoot of his films. But actor Dulquer Salmaan wants to know when Devgn find time to plan and execute these pranks. Also, if he is such a big prankster, when does he make the film?

Also read - Exclusive! “I believe in creating a new character rather than taking references” Dulquer Salmaan on preparing for King of Kotha

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Dulquer was quizzed about the pranks he has played on his co-stars. The actor promptly asked, “Who are these pranksters on sets?” 

When the interviewer told him about Devgn playing pranks in a well-organised manner where he involves cops and gets people arrested sometimes, Dulquer inquisitively asked, “When do they make the film?” leaving the audience in splits.

However, the King of Kotha star expressed his wish to work with Devgn to experience the pranks. He also reasoned he never got to be a prankster, firstly because it’s difficult to come up with the idea for a prank, and secondly because of a tight work schedule in the Malayalam film industry.

The actor, last seen in King of Kotha, said, “I think we come from the Malayalam industry where it is always so tight, I don’t think we can waste any time.”

Filmmaker Sajid Khan had once told indianexpress.com how Ajay Devgn takes his pranks seriously. He said, “People play pranks for a few hours, he plays for days, he plays his pranks very systematically and he takes his pranks very seriously. He is very meticulous and tells people what they are supposed to do to make sure that prank goes as planned.”

Also read - Exclusive! This is how Rajkummar Rao reacted when Dulquer Salmaan revealed about his movie, King of Kotha

He also remembered one of the pranks which was played on him by the actor. He narrated, “I always knew that he was a prankster, but I did not know that he would pull off the scariest prank on me. I basically have a fear of sleeping in any room with all lights off. When I am outdoors, I share my room with maybe a co-writer or a male AD. Ajay told me that Ramoji Film Studio is one of the most haunted places and I was very scared. (At the hotel) I had a room which had a bedroom and a hall and we all used to sit in that hall and watch TV and then I would go in the room and sleep. What I didn’t know was that he made one of the assistants go inside the room and put a walkie-talkie. At night they would whisper ‘saaaaajid….sajiiiiiid…’ Then they put gravy on their hand and then put that haath ka nishaan in the bathroom mirrors. Belive me, at 3 in the morning, I was like what the hell!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

Ajay Devgn Dulquer Salmaan king of kotha Sajid Khan Bollywood South TellyChakkar
