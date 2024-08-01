Hilarious! Gauri Khan's house rules: threats to break the tv and toss scripts out the window if Shah Rukh Khan brought work home

MUMBAI:Maintaining a balance between personal and professional life, Gauri Khan, the wife of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, laid down strict house rules in a candid interview from the early years of their marriage. Gauri, who considered acting the "worst profession" and expressed no interest in joining the film industry, humorously outlined her boundaries when it came to discussing work at home.

In a 1994 interview with Filmfare, Gauri Khan made it clear that their home was a sanctuary from Shah Rukh's professional life. She humorously stated, "We never discuss his work at home. If Shah Rukh ever sits down to watch a Hindi movie video, I think I’ll break the TV. If he brings a script home, it’ll go straight out of the window. He has enough time for all that on the sets."

Also Read: Shocking! Gauri Khan once opened up about wanting Shah Rukh Khan's films to flop; Says ‘I actually didn't want his films to do well’

This particular rule seems to have been strictly followed, as Gauri mentioned that film producers would visit Shah Rukh Khan at home only when she was not around. However, she seemed more accommodating when Shah Rukh set up his office in the front room, anticipating more visits from industry professionals.

Gauri Khan, who initially found it challenging to adjust to Mumbai after marrying Shah Rukh, eventually embraced the city and developed her own circle of friends. While avoiding socializing with the producers and directors Shah Rukh worked with, she emphasized having her group of friends, including Dianne and Chikki (Chunky Panday's brother), with whom she enjoyed socializing.

Today, Gauri Khan has carved her niche as an accomplished interior designer, contributing to the design of office spaces and homes for numerous Bollywood celebrities. In addition, she co-founded Shah Rukh's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, showcasing her multifaceted talents beyond the boundaries of Bollywood's glitz and glamour.

Also Read:Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan apparently changed their names to get married to each other, read more

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: The Indian Express