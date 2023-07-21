Hilarious! "Itne chhote se bag mein kya ho sakta hai", netizens comment on the small bag carried by Nora Fatehi

Actress Nora Fatehi is receiving some hilarious comments with regards to the little bag she was carrying at an event.
Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the acting space. Over the time with her looks, acting and sizzling dance moves, she has created a strong mark in the heart and minds of the fans.

Well, she definitely knows the right formula to grab attention of the fans with her sizzling looks and fans always looks forward to her new updates on social media. Having said that, this new video of the actress is getting viral as she was seen attending an event.

No doubt, Nora Fatehi is looking beautiful in her outfit and fans are praising the actress for the same. But, did you notice the cute, little handbag carried by her? Well, that tiny accessory has attracted eyeballs. Check out the comments below.

As we see, many are curious as to what she must have carried in the tiny bag and question the purpose of it - is it just for fashion, or to carry airpods.

What are your views on the actress and her little bag? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

