Hilarious! Jawan Prevue: These memes revolving around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will make you laugh out loud

MUMBAI: The much-awaited prevue of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was released this morning. The prevue is getting a great response and everyone is expecting a massy entertainer. The film is directed by Atlee who is known for directing massy films in the Tamil film industry.

Mostly everyone on social media is loving the prevue. However, there are a few people who have created some memes revolving around the movie, and they will surely make you laugh out loud. Check out the memes below...



What do you have to say about the memes of Jawan? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: WOW! Here’s all you need to know about the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

The prevue of Jawan promises that the movie will be a perfect action masala entertainer. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the prevue also features Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra.

Deepika has been credited as a special appearance in the prevue and she steals the show with her action sequence in a saree. Nayanthara’s fans are also very excited about the movie as she will be making her Hindi film debut with Jawan.

One of the highlights of the prevue is the music given by Anirudh Ravichander, and we can’t wait for the songs of the movie.

Jawan is slated to release on 7th September 2023.

Also Read: Jawan Prevue! Shah Rukh Khan seen in a unique avatar in this action packed Prevue

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



