Hilarious! Kalki 2898 AD actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan’s banter goes VIRAL – Watch Video

Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan will be seen together in the movie Kalki 2898 AD. Recently, at the San Diego Comic Con event, their banter surely grabbed everyone's attention.
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 16:25
MUMBAI :Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan have worked together in the movie Geraftaar which was released in 1982. Now, after nearly four decades, the two superstars will be seen together in Kalki 2898 AD. Recently, at the San Diego Comic Con, a glimpse of the film was released.

Director Nag Ashwin, and actors Kamal Haasan and Prabhas attended San Diego Comic Con which took place yesterday. Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t fly to San Diego, but he was there at the press conference via a video call.

Also Read:  Must Read! Here’s why Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD’s glimpse stands out

A video from the event has gone viral on social media in which Kamal Haasan is talking about Indian superstars. He said, “One superstar (Big B) just spoke a few words a few minutes back. You really understand when you sit with an audience like this and watch Amit ji perform, Prabhas perform or Rana, we are very honoured to live in this energy.”

While Kamal Haasan was speaking, Big B interrupted and said, “Stop being so modest Kamal, you are much much greater than all of us, and this is not a performance you had to put up.” Well, everyone at the event laughed out loud after what Amitabh Bachchan said. Check out the video below...

 

Kalki 2898 AD is undoubtedly a perfect pan-India film. It stars Hindi movie stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, a Tamil star like Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas who is a big name in the Telugu film industry.

So, are you excited to watch all these talented actors in one film together? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read:  Must Read! First look of Prabhas from Project K unveiled; Actor’s fans can’t stop praising it, but netizens say, “Fan made posters are much better than this”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

