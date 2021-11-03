HILARIOUS! Kapil Sharma photobombing Akshay and Katrina's photoshoot in THIS video is not to be missed

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for the release of their film 'Sooryavanshi'.

The cop drama is set to hit theatres on November 5. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film, which has been delayed for over a year and a half owing to the outbreak COVID-19, is all set to revive the theatres business and bring back the audience to the cinemas, or so the makers believe.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Meanwhile, a video of comedian-actor Kapil Sharma photobombing Akshay and Katrina's photoshoot has been doing the rounds on social media.

ALSO READ: HILARIOUS! Randhir Kapoor leaves Kapil Sharma in splits with his response to the comedian asking him to sing

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video clip wherein Katrina can be seen in a blue tie-dye lehenga while is romantically posing with co-star Akshay who is seen looking dapper in an all-white outfit. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are seen standing arm-in-arm before the superstar pulls his leading lady towards him while she falls in his arms romantically, a scene picked right out of a Bollywood film.

At first, Kapil is seen looking on from afar as Akshay and Katrina pose together. Later, he is seen standing on a couch peeping while Akshay and Katrina recreated their pose.

Take a look below.

Earlier, Akshay had hopped onto his Instagram handle to share a photo with Katrina from the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. In the picture, the star couple is seen sharing a hearty laugh as Katrina holds a bucket of popcorn. He shared the picture with the caption, "This frame aptly describes how my shooting experience with @katrinakaif is always. Had more of it today on The Kapil Sharma Show, telecasting on 7th Nov and don’t forget to catch our film #Sooryavanshi in theatres from 5th Nov. @tksshowofficial @itsrohitshetty." Katrina replied, "U laughing - (staring) me eating."

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif to be seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Diwali special episode

CREDIT: DNAINDIA