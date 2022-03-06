HILARIOUS - From Kareena Kapoor to Suhana Khan: AWKWARD MOMENTS of celebrities which are sure to tickle your FUNNY BONES!

While actors are often seen stealing limelight with their fancy outfits and making exclusive grand Red Carpet entries, there are times when they have a wardrobe malfunction leading to embarrassment.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 12:29
MUMBAI : While actors are often seen stealing limelight with their fancy outfits and making exclusive grand Red Carpet entries, there are times when they have a wardrobe malfunction leading to embarrassment.

(Also Read: Interesting! This is why Deepika Padukone refused Salman Khan's film offer

We might have seen many such incidents however, today let us look at the celebrities whose awkward moments have been caught on the camera and the results are hilarious.

Take a look:

Malaika Arora-Kareena Kapoor Khan

If jealousy had a face, it would be the way Kareena Kapoor Khan looking at how Malaika Arora is dressed for the event.

Deepika Padukone

That moment when Deepika Padukone realises she wore her outfit backwards. 'Oh shit.'

Arjun Kapoor

When Shark Tank India fever grips Arjun Kapoor and he starts acting like, 'Bhai kya kar raha hai tu.'

Suhana Khan

That reaction when Suhana Khan catches her friend at the party who lied to her about being busy with work. 'Aey pakad liya.'

Keep reading this space for more information.

Earlier too, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha, and others have faced embarrassing moments with their outfits in the past. Apart from that, recently, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga actors Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur recently visited an event in Dombivali. Avneet had to face some embarrassment as the ever-so-bubbly and full-of-life Avneet was not in her element during the event. Although she tried hard to smile and look happy, something seemed fishy.

The duo was asked to dance, which both Avneet and Siddharth love.

Siddharth took over with his moves, but Avneet looked lost. She tried to copy Siddharth’s dancing steps, but she looked dull and worked up.

(Also Read: Throwback! Deepika Padukone recalls how safety pins and threads have helped her to save Ranveer

CREDIT: Bollywood Life

About Author

