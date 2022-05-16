Hilarious! Kartik Aaryan's banter with a baby about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will leave you in splits

Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain the audiences with his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, from 20 May. The audience is highly anticipating the film, especially the fans of the Dhamaka actor as he is always being talked about on social media these days.
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain the audiences with his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, from 20 May. The audience is highly anticipating the film, especially the fans of the Dhamaka actor as he is always being talked about on social media these days. The actor recently shared a hilarious, edited video of himself on his Instagram handle, in which he was seen talking to a baby on the phone.Also read Explosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standardsSharing the video, Kartik wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2. Advance bookings are open. Releasing this Friday. Jaldi book kar lo (book your tickets fast).” In the video, Kartik is seen speaking to a baby on phone and telling him that someone didn't get the ticket for the film because they didn't have an advance booking. He further tells him to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with his family. He also jokes that he should not cry at the movie theatre.Have a look. 

 Sanya Malhotra and Sophie Choudry dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. Armaan Malik wrote, “Legend level promotions.” Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Wardha Khan Nadiadwala wrote, “Hahaha too cute KA love it,” and “Oh dear I can't stop watching it ya outstanding.”Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a follow-up to 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan and featured actor Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist, who uncovered the truth of an ancestral palace believed to be haunted. The sequel, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Kartik playing a character similar to Akshay's. The film will also star Kiara Advani and Tabu.Also read Explosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standardsEver since the teaser of the film, the audience has been raving about the film and how they cannot wait to watch it. Kartik's title track to all the songs that have been released has been breaking records as they feature the actor in a cool, new avatar as a complete commercial package who delivers excellently when it comes to dancing, acting, as well as his famous comic timing.Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.Credits: Hindustan Times    

