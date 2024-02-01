Hilarious! Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan becomes a Paparazzi for the paps, check out the video inside

MUMBAI: In the Hindi film industry, not just the actors but even their relatives and kids get attention. We have seen many starkids entering the Hindi film industry and trying to make a name for themselves. From Janhvi Kapoor to Suhana Khan, a lot of starkids have entered the acting space.

Even the starkids who haven’t entered the acting space become a target of papz and trolls. However, there are also times when the starkids get used to all the attention and have fun with people around.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan called it quits some time ago and after that, as life moved on, we got to see Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor coming together while Arbaaz Khan recently got married to Sshura Khan, a makeup artist.

However, now we are getting to see some moments of Arhaan Khan, Malaika and Arbaaz’s son, as he gets the attention from the papz. Recently, the paparazzi caught Arhaan Khan on the street sitting on a bike with his friend.

When the paparazzi decided to record the moment, Arhaan Khan took the opportunity to have some fun and so he took out his phone camera and became a paparazzi to the papz.

Check out the video below:

This moment really caught a lot of attention and people are really appreciating Arhaan Khan for this.

What do you think about Arhaan Khan? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below


