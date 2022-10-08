Hilarious! Netizens pull Ranveer Singh’s legs as he gets spotted at the airport in Adidas X Gucci clothes, see reactions

Ranveer Singh who recently surfaced headlines for his nude photoshoot for a magazine has been spotted at the airport in his extravaganza outfit

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 16:24
movie_image: 
Hilarious! Netizens pull Ranveer Singh’s legs as he gets spotted at the airport in Adidas X Gucci clothes, see reactions

MUMBAI: Ranveer has been making headlines for a while now. From posing n*de for international magazine Paper to walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra with his better half, Deepika Padukone, the actor has been dominating the news and how.

Talking about the star’s latest appearance, his simple yet expensive look is going viral on the internet. The entire look excluding the Airpods is worth more than 5 lakhs and now netizens are reacting to it.

Also Read:

BIG Update! PIL filed in the Calcutta HC in connection with Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot, details inside

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Nhi bhai ranveer singh nhi h….isne toh normal kapde pehne h” Another user commented, “OMG he wear genuine clothes.” A third user commented, “abey yaar ! normal kapde !” A fourth user commented, “From no clothes to full clothes”

Also Read:

Unbelievable! Indore Residents take THIS drastic step after Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot goes viral

Ranveer Singh happens to be super popular on social media with over 40 million followers on Instagram. The Gully Boy star arrived at the Mumbai airport last night wearing Adidas X Gucci from head to toe and looked dapper as always.

The actor wore a blue-coloured sweatshirt and paired it with brown coloured pants. He styled the look with a matching face mask and a cap. Ranveer Singh can be seen wearing Apple’s AirPods Max as he made the exit from the airport.
 
Credit: Koimoi

Bollywood movies Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot 83 Ramleela Jayeshbhai Jordaar Padmaavat Deepika Padukone TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 16:24

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: Cute! Fateh and Tejo live their sweet moments together, express their love in a fun way
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
Audience Verdict! Netizens demand the makers of Naagin 6 to wind up the season and express their disappointment with the show getting an extension
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Spy Bahu: Emotional! Yohan comes home to an empty room, Sejal and Yohan cry missing each other
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
OMG! Netizens call Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra ‘Pati Porneshwar’ and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: MUMBAI: Raj Kundra is back at covering his face with weird masks that obviously grab a lot of attention. Last...
EXCLUSIVE! Creative Head Jyoti Rajawat opens up on her journey in showbiz world, shares about starting her new business, gets candid about her experience working with Banni Chow star cast and much more
MUMBAI: Glamour world is one such place where a lot of people dream to create names for themselves.  All the aspiring...
EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Child actor Zara Khan to star in the film Trial Period
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of films.A lot of new movies are being...
Recent Stories
OMG! Netizens call Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra ‘Pati Porneshwar’ and the reason will leave you in splits
OMG! Netizens call Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra ‘Pati Porneshwar’ and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video