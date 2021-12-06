Hilarious! Netizens share the best memes on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to tie the knot between 7 and 9 December in Rajasthan. Several rules been laid down as to how guests should behave. The guests have also signed an NDA, and there is a no-phone policy at the wedding. Owing to this, netizens couldn’t help but drop some hilarious memes on social media. Take a look!

1)The only way guests can enter the wedding venue

2)With Katrina-Vicky's wedding taking place, Salman Khan asks Jacqueline when she will get married.

3)Salman on Vicky Kaushal's new car parked at Katrina’s house

4)Salman's reaction to Harshvardhan Kapoor confirming Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's relationship

5) This is how driverless car owners reacted to their relationship

6) Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan spotted at Katrina-Vicky’s wedding

7) If Salman Khan is invited to the wedding

8) This is how the newlywed couple erases the guests' memories.

9) Vicky Kaushal stops Salman Khan from looking at Katrina.

10) When Vicky comes to know that more than his wedding news, Salman Khan has been trending.

