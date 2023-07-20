Hilarious! New promo of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will make you laugh out loud

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release on 28th July 2023, and today, the makers released a promo of the film featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/20/2023 - 20:14
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI :The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani first released the teaser of the film which received a fantastic response. Then the song, Tum Kya Mile was released which became the love anthem of the year. Later, the trailer of the movie was released followed by songs What Jhumka and Ve Kamleya.

Well, till now, whatever the makers of the film have unveiled has received a great response, and today, a dialogue promo of the movie was shared on social media. The promo looks like a scene before or after the track What Jhumka, and well, it is a funny promo with Ranveer Singh surely stealing the show in it.

Dharma Productions took to Twitter to share the promo and wrote, “Talk about 'Rocky'-ing replies! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year - in cinemas on 28th July.” Check out the promo below...

Isn’t the promo damn funny?

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie marks the comeback of Karan as a director after a gap of seven years, so the audience is expecting a super entertaining film from him. And after watching the trailer and the songs, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani clearly looks like a film that moviegoers are going to love.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release on 28th July 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

