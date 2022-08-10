Hilarious! Ranbir Kapoor spills coffee on himself at an event; netizens have funny reactions to it

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor attended an event with his mother Neetu Kapoor, and while as usual he looked handsome, there’s something else that has grabbed the attention of the people on social media.
movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor always grabs attention with his public appearances as the actor looks dashing at the events. Recently, he attended an event with his mother Neetu Kapoor, and while as usual he looked handsome, there’s something else that has grabbed the attention of the people on social media.

So, at the event, he spilled hot coffee on his leg. He looks very calm and composed in spite of the piping hot coffee falling on him accidentally. Check out the video below...

Well, netizens have hilarious reactions to it. A Twitter user wrote, “RK yaaaaawr Thank God the jeans is black.” Another netizen wrote, “When you take ‘ spill the tea ’ too seriously.” One more Twitter posted, “kuch rishta hai mera chai se .... chai mujhe jalati nhi.” Check out the tweets below...

 

Let’s hope that Ranbir is fine!

Also Read: What! Uorfi Javed breaks silence on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Bad Taste’ comment, says “Bhaad mein jaaye..”

Talking about his movies, the actor has Animal lined up which is slated to release in August this year. The actor’s last two releases Brahmasta and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar did reasonably well at the box office, and now, everyone is looking forward to Animal as Ranbir will be seen in a totally different avatar in the movie.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.  

It is not yet announced which movie Ranbir will be seen in after Animal. But, there have been reports of him being roped in for Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. However, the movie is not yet announced.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor: 'I have never felt that I'm better or worse than anybody'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

