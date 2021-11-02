HILARIOUS! Randhir Kapoor leaves Kapil Sharma in splits with his response to the comedian asking him to sing

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is known to bring out the funny side of even the most intense celebrities out there on his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian-actor has given so many memorable acts and moments throughout the years on it, and also revealed many secret incidents from our stars’ lives during his candid interactions.

Whenever any yesteryear star comes on Kapil’s show, they always bring a lot of fun stories and a lot of sense of humour to accompany it. Recently, Kapil shared an uncensored video on his YouTube channel from a recent episode with Randhir Kapoor and daughter Karisma Kapoor. In the video, Kapil Is seen asking Randhir to sing and then get a hilarious reply in response from him.

When Kapil spoke about Raj Kapoor and his involvement in the music of his films, Randhir said that where his father could play any musical instrument even without formal training, he didn’t even know how to play a tape recorder. So, when Kapil asked him to sing a few lines, the veteran actor quipped, “Yeh last show hai kya? Aap iske baad aur show nahi kar rahe?” jokingly adding, “Mujhe toh pitwayenge hi, khud bhi pit jaoge bhai. Thodi bohot rozi roti meri chal rahi hai, woh chalne do.”

The video also has glimpses of Archana Puran Singh asking Randhir how he proposed to wife Babita, to which Randhir replied that with his family knowing about their relationship, they didn’t give him that chance only.

