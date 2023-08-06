Hilarious! Sara Ali Khan is middle-class at heart and these instances are proof

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying the success of her movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actress is known for her bright and bubbly nature, and her Namaste Darshako videos always grab everyone’s attention. While she comes from the lineage of a royal family, some instances have proved that she is totally middle class at heart, and maybe that’s why the audience feels connected with her.

The 1600 rupees towel

A few days ago, on The Kapil Sharma Show, Vicky Kaushal revealed that when they were shooting for their film, Amrita Singh had come on the sets and Sara was scolding her mother. When he later asked what happened, Sara revealed that she was scolding her mother for buying a towel for Rs. 1600. Well, we agree with you Sara, 1600 is too much for a towel.

Also Read: WOAH! Sara Ali Khan makes Ibrahim Ali Khan safely sit in the car; while some netizens call it ‘overacting’, some say ‘badi bahen ka pyaar’

Didn’t take get a data roaming for Rs. 400

Can’t believe she’s having a full conversation about this with reporters I love herrr pic.twitter.com/o0pZMu1R7a — Mukku| ZHZB in THEATRES NOW! (@mukkumishraa) May 31, 2023

Sara was in Abu Dhabi to attend IIFA this year, and while talking to the media she was told to get data roaming for a day, where she just had to pay Rs. 400, but she didn’t take it and preferred using the hotspot from her hairdresser instead.

Took a pillow from airport lounge

Recently, during the success press meet of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal revealed that when they were at an airport lounge Sara took the pillow from there while leaving. She liked the pillow, so she took it with her.

Well, we must say that though Sara is a celebrity, she is just like many of us. Don’t you agree?

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan reveals she follows THIS account on social media for thirst trap – Exclusive

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.