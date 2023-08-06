Hilarious! Sara Ali Khan is middle-class at heart and these instances are proof

Sara Ali Khan comes from the lineage of a royal family, but she is middle class just like many of us. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 12:18
movie_image: 
Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying the success of her movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actress is known for her bright and bubbly nature, and her Namaste Darshako videos always grab everyone’s attention. While she comes from the lineage of a royal family, some instances have proved that she is totally middle class at heart, and maybe that’s why the audience feels connected with her.

The 1600 rupees towel

A few days ago, on The Kapil Sharma Show, Vicky Kaushal revealed that when they were shooting for their film, Amrita Singh had come on the sets and Sara was scolding her mother. When he later asked what happened, Sara revealed that she was scolding her mother for buying a towel for Rs. 1600. Well, we agree with you Sara, 1600 is too much for a towel. 

Also Read: WOAH! Sara Ali Khan makes Ibrahim Ali Khan safely sit in the car; while some netizens call it ‘overacting’, some say ‘badi bahen ka pyaar’

Didn’t take get a data roaming for Rs. 400

Sara was in Abu Dhabi to attend IIFA this year, and while talking to the media she was told to get data roaming for a day, where she just had to pay Rs. 400, but she didn’t take it and preferred using the hotspot from her hairdresser instead.

Took a pillow from airport lounge

Recently, during the success press meet of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal revealed that when they were at an airport lounge Sara took the pillow from there while leaving. She liked the pillow, so she took it with her.

Well, we must say that though Sara is a celebrity, she is just like many of us. Don’t you agree?

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan reveals she follows THIS account on social media for thirst trap – Exclusive

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sara Ali Khan Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Vicky Kaushal The Kapil Sharma Show IIFA 2023 Ae Watan Mere Watan Metro In Dino Murder Mubarak Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 12:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Dil Diyaan Gallan’s Paras Arora buys a Luxury new ride! Check it out
MUMBAI Paras Arora who is currently seen in the show Dil Dyan Gallan, is a popular actor.Paras is known for his role as...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Signs of Love! Sai gets the sign, rushes to meet Satya
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Satya ready to propose Sai, The latter comes to ruin it with her truth?
MUMBAI :  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Wow!Have Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta started shooting for their next project? Here's a big hint
MUMBAI :Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen couples. The two are known for their...
WOW! Teri Meri Doriyaan's Vijayendra Kumeria gives a rare sneak peek into his personal life, posts a photo with his daughter! Check it out!
MUMBAI :  Vijayendra Kumeria plays the role of Angad in this lovely tale about family and love. The actor is known for...
Audience Perspective! While Adipurush gears up for a release, is it a good decision to make Ramayana again with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt?
MUMBAI Movies being made on a similar concept are nothing new in the Hindi film industry. There was a time when...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
Audience Perspective! While Adipurush gears up for a release, is it a good decision to make Ramayana again with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
Audience Perspective! While Adipurush gears up for a release, is it a good decision to make Ramayana again with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt?
Pyaar Ka Punchnama
Must read! These TV stars attended Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Sonnalli Seygall’s wedding, check it out
1
WOAH! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to play Lord Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Netizens ask, “What happened to Sai Pallavi?”
1
Exclusive! Arshad Warsi shares a BIG Update about Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar; speaks about Munna Bhai 3, Golmaal 5 and Dhamaal 4
Karan Deol
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Sunny Deol’s son’s upcoming wedding festivities
Sonnalli Seygall
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Sonnalli Seygall's husband Ashesh Sajnani