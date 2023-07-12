Hilarious! Shah Rukh Khan offers 'golden medicine' to a netizen who calls Jawan and Pathaan 'shit'

Shah Rukh Khan is known to interact with his fans on X after every happy occasion. So after an overwhelming response to the trailer of his upcoming film 'Dunki', the superstar hosted one of his famous #AskSRK session.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 22:07
movie_image: 
Shah

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is known to interact with his fans on X after every happy occasion. So after an overwhelming response to the trailer of his upcoming film 'Dunki', the superstar hosted one of his famous #AskSRK session. While the actor actively avoids trolls and people spreading negativity, he chose to address one of them this time.

Also read - Woah! Shah Rukh Khan gives a savage reply to a netizen who claims that Jawan and Pathaan were big hits due to the actor's PR

"Because #Dunkitrailer aaya hai....Archies release pe hai....and I am just so happy and laid back. A few moments with you all of fun and funny answers. Let's do #AskSrk," SRK wrote on Wednesday announcing #AskSRK session.

SRK responded to several questions. He also reacted to a tweet that spoke ill of his previous two releases- 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan'. One of the social media users called SRK's last two blockbuster films, "sh*t".

"Due to your highly effective and efficient PR team last two tatti movies of your became a blockbuster.. do you still hv faith in ur PR and marketing team that #Dhunki will also bcm a hit and will be a another golden tatti from #Bollywood #AskSrk ," the user wrote.

SRK took notice of it and gave a befitting response.

Shah Rukh said that he was making an exception because he believed that this person needed medication for constipation, and wrote that he would ask his PR team to send the troll some medication.

"Normally I don't answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines...hope u recover soon," he wrote.

SRK's latest QnA left his fans in splits.

A fan asked SRK if there are any 'sax-sux' (sex) scenes in 'Dunki'. The tweet read, "Sir #Dunki me sax sux to nahi hai na. Papa ke sath dekh sakte hai ? #AskSRK (sic)", loosely meaning, 'Sir, there are no sex scenes (sax-sux) in 'Dunki', right? Can I watch it with my dad?'.

And SRK, being the wittiest ever, replied, "Sax Sux toh samjha nahi tickets pe Tax Tux zaroor hoga. Daddy se le lena. #DunkiTrailer (sic) (I don't know much about sax-sux (sex scenes) but there is tax-tux (tax) in tickets. Take it from your father).

'Dunki' is helmed by RajKumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. As per the makers, it is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. 

Replying to a fan who asked if Dunki is a family film, SRK wrote, "Saath waalon ki family ke saath bhi dekh sakte hain. Holiday time take everyone along my friend. #Dunkitrailer."

When a fan asked how he managed to ace both the young and old look in Dunki, the superstar replied, "One has to work on physical attributes to play different ages...prosthetics and vfx and whole lot of team members have to work very hard to try and get it right. Months of work. #DunkiTrailer."

SRK also praised Taapsee and Vicky over their command of Punjabi language.

Also read - Revealed! Here’s a list of songs from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, check it out

"Not too many I don't speak it too well so have left that part to @taapsee and #Vicky they are brilliant. #DunkiTrailer," SRK responded to a fan who asked if he speaks Punjabi in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan also responded to queries on premiere of daughter Suhana Khan's film The Archies.

'Dunki', which also stars Boman Irani, will hit the theatres on December 21.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - midday 


    
 

Shah Rukh Khan Dunki Vicky Kaushal Sunil Grover Taapsee Pannu The Archies Suhana Khan Rajkumar Hirani Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 22:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur will be releasing on this OTT platform very soon
MUMBAI: The wait won't be that long for people who haven't watched Sam Bahadur in theatres and want to enjoy the film...
Wow! On the occasion of veteran star Dharmendra's birthday, let's take a look at the lesser known facts about him
MUMBAI: The living legend of Bollywood and our desi ‘He-Man’, Dharmendra is celebrating his 88th birthday on Friday,...
Woah! Guess the movie made on 7 crore budget, which ended up earning 400 crores?
MUMBAI: In 2022, a Kannada film named 'Kantara' hit the theatres on September 30 and the film went on to become a...
Hilarious! Shah Rukh Khan offers 'golden medicine' to a netizen who calls Jawan and Pathaan 'shit'
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is known to interact with his fans on X after every happy occasion. So after an overwhelming...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Horrible! Mrunal and Sonia stoop low to disgrace Vandana in the society
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: What! Kunal gets Mrunal and Sonia arrested for their evil tricks against Vandana
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Vicky
Wow! Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur will be releasing on this OTT platform very soon
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vicky
Wow! Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur will be releasing on this OTT platform very soon
Dharmendra
Wow! On the occasion of veteran star Dharmendra's birthday, let's take a look at the lesser known facts about him
kannada
Woah! Guess the movie made on 7 crore budget, which ended up earning 400 crores?
Ishan Khatter
Gorgeous! Ishan Khatter fuels dating rumours by sharing a lovely monochrome picture of Chandni Bainz
Aanchal
Exclusive! Aanchal Munjal talks about her upcoming projects, “I’m looking for different concepts, something that’s never been done before.”
Jaya
What! Jaya Bachchan gestured paps with the Animal action? Watch viral video