Hilarious! Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he has quit smoking and if wife Gauri Khan makes him do ‘ghar ka kaam’

Recently the Dilwale actor had another of his Ask Me Anything sessions on Twitter and as usual thousands of his fans logged in to ask him amusing questions.
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is one of the top Hindi film actors of our country. He has been part of many iconic films and recently gave a big boost to the industry with his film Pathaan that crossed over Rs 1000 crores. The actor has a huge fan following and he loves to interact with his fans on social media too.

Recently the Dilwale actor had another of his Ask Me anything sessions on Twitter and as usual thousands of his fans logged in to ask him amusing questions. The actor is known for his witty replies and his amazing sense of humor. One fan asked him if he has quit smoking. To this SRK replied, “Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick!!!”

When a fan asks him, “Ye hamesha aapke paas bs 15 min hi kyu hote hain, bhabhi ji ghar ka kaam aap se hi karwati hain kya?” To this SRK gave a witty reply saying, “Beta apni kahaan humein na suna…jaa ghar ki saaf safai kar!!


Also When a fan asked him if he thinks he is handsome he replied, “No not at all. I know I am handsome ha ha”


SRK had once told a popular magazine, “No, I don’t sleep. I smoke about a 100 cigarettes. I forget to eat. I have to eat food. I just remembered halfway through your shoot. Umm…I don’t drink water. I have about 30 cups of black coffee and I have a six-pack. So the less I take care of myself, the more I get taken care of.”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 18:41

