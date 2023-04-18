Hilarious! Shah Rukh Khan's latest pictures with his family go viral; netizens say, "Aryan Khan to aaj pehli bar hasa hoga"

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. The actor is a perfect family man and he has proved that many times. Today, a few pictures of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam have made it to social media. Well, the pictures are from Gauri Khan’s book My Life in Design.

The Khan family is at their stylish best and Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are loving the pictures. However, netizens have marked something else. We all know that Aryan Khan is hardly seen smiling. He mainly poses for pictures without smiling, but here in one of the photos he is seen smiling.

A netizen commented, “Are ye Aryan Khan to aaj pehli bar hasa hoga.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Last slide mai aryan khan ki smile dikh hi gyi.” One more netizen commented, “Allah ka shukr last photo m to hsa arayn .....” Check out the comments below...



Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s movies, the actor will be seen Jawan and Dunki. The former, which also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. Reportedly, the teaser of the movie will be out in first week of May.

Meanwhile, Dunki is slated to release on Christmas 2023. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

