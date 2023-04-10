Hilarious! Shraddha Kapoor gives a befitting reply to netizens questioning her about her marriage plans

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is no doubt one of the most bankable actresses of the Hindi film industry. Her career graph has only risen since she has stepped into the world of showbiz. With films like Aashiqui 2, Stree, and Chhichhore, among others, she has carved a niche for herself. She was recently seen in the rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor and the film was a hit at the box office.

Also Read-Can you guess who is Shraddha Kapoor's favourite co-star!

Shraddha who has a massive fan following recently shared a super cute picture of herself in a pink short dress and captioned it, “Big head = Big Brain (spouting whale, octopus, and monkey emojis)” Fans were floored by the post and many praised her stunning hair style and cute pose in it. One comment read, “Marrige kab karogi?” To this Shraddha replied, “pados wali Aunty real id se aao” Read the hilariou thread of comments here;

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and will next be seen in Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao.

On the work front, Shraddha will soon be seen in Dinesh Vijan's 'Stree 2' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Also Read-Check out the special connection between Jannat Zubair and Shraddha Kapoor

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla