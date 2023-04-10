Hilarious! Shraddha Kapoor gives a befitting reply to netizens questioning her about her marriage plans

With films like Aashiqui 2, Stree, and Chhichhore, among others, she has carved a niche for herself. She was recently seen in the rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor and the film was a hit at the box office.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 16:03
movie_image: 
Shraddha Kapoor

MUMBAI:  Shraddha Kapoor is no doubt one of the most bankable actresses of the Hindi film industry. Her career graph has only risen since she has stepped into the world of showbiz. With films like Aashiqui 2, Stree, and Chhichhore, among others, she has carved a niche for herself. She was recently seen in the rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor and the film was a hit at the box office.

Also Read-Can you guess who is Shraddha Kapoor's favourite co-star!

Shraddha who has a massive fan following recently shared a super cute picture of herself in a pink short dress and captioned it, “Big head = Big Brain (spouting whale, octopus, and monkey emojis)” Fans were floored by the post and many praised her stunning hair style and cute pose in it. One comment read, “Marrige kab karogi?” To this Shraddha replied, “pados wali Aunty real id se aao” Read the hilariou thread of comments here;

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and will next be seen in Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao. 

On the work front, Shraddha will soon be seen in Dinesh Vijan's 'Stree 2' opposite Rajkummar Rao. 

Also Read-Check out the special connection between Jannat Zubair and Shraddha Kapoor

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Pinkvilla 

Shraddha Kapoor Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor Rahul Mody Dimple Kapadia Boney Kapoor Hasleen Kaur Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 16:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! Check out the cutest picture posted by Kunal Khemu to wish wife Soha Ali Khan on her birthday
MUMBAI: Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two shell major relationship...
Shocking! Ranbir Kapoor summoned by Enforcement Directorate with regards to online betting case
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on October 6 in connection with...
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants Nishtha Sharma and Sneha Bhattacharya Sing the Title Track for Zee TV's 'Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’
MUMBAI:  Zee TV recently returned with a fresh season of its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has...
OMG! From getting married at 18 to becoming the winner of Bigg Boss, Here's all you need to know about Shweta Tiwari!
MUMBAI:  While TV is an ever-expanding medium, with more new faces joining in every day, some actors were at the helm...
Hilarious! Shraddha Kapoor gives a befitting reply to netizens questioning her about her marriage plans
MUMBAI:  Shraddha Kapoor is no doubt one of the most bankable actresses of the Hindi film industry. Her career graph...
Box office! Fukrey 3 passes the Tuesday test, whereas The Vaccine war declined further
MUMBAI:  Indeed we can call this current phase the best of Indian cinema as we see more and more footfalls, and the...
Recent Stories
KUNAL KHEMU
Aww! Check out the cutest picture posted by Kunal Khemu to wish wife Soha Ali Khan on her birthday
Latest Video
Related Stories
KUNAL KHEMU
Aww! Check out the cutest picture posted by Kunal Khemu to wish wife Soha Ali Khan on her birthday
RANBIR KAPOOR
Shocking! Ranbir Kapoor summoned by Enforcement Directorate with regards to online betting case
Fukrey 3
Box office! Fukrey 3 passes the Tuesday test, whereas The Vaccine war declined further
AR Rahman
OMG! AR Rahman sues the Surgeons Association for Rs 10 Crores, demands unconditional apology
Ileana D'Cruz
Oh No! Ileana D'Cruz expresses concern for newborn son Koa, reflects on parenthood challenges; Says ‘Nothing prepares you for the pain...'
Bhumi Pednekar
Trolled! "Is Bhumi Pednekar having any mental issues" netizens troll actress Bhumi Pednekar