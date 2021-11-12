HILARIOUS: Siddharth Malhotra gives a QUIRKY REPLY when asked about his RELATIONSHIP STATUS with actress Kiara Advani!

MUMBAI: After tonnes of rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, the focus has slightly shifted on Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.

The Shershaah actor and his co-stars are not only linked to each other but are also heavily shipped by their fans. Now when he was asked about his wedding plans, here’s what he had to say! Check it out.

Sidharth Malhotra recently opened up on his wedding plan with sweetheart Kiara Advani, and gave it a ‘filmmaking’ twist to it, his answer will leave you’ll saying ‘aww’.

When asked about his wedding happening any time soon, Sidharth Malhotra said that he has no wedding plans now as such, and that specific film’s ‘production’ has not happened yet. Quite a smart way to avoid the question!

However, later for his fan’s relief, he added that he will let everyone know if and when his wedding happens.

Sidharth was last seen in his biopic film, Shershaah as Captain Vikram Batra. Talking about his film, he opened up on playing Vikram, and told, “Playing a man in uniform always instils a sense of pride but portraying a legendary war hero like Vikram Batra was a huge responsibility to shoulder and perform. The role called for a lot of physical and even more mental preparation to get into his shoes and bring to life the real-life story of a man whose courage and grit stood unmatched.”

Even Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are rumoured to tie the knot next month.

CREDIT: Koimoi