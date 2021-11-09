HILARIOUS! Sidharth Malhotra has a befitting reply to the question of his marriage

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra had a massive turn in his career a few months ago with the release of Shershaah. Critics and audiences loved the film and termed it as the actor’s career-best performance. Things changed for the better for the actor who brought the Param Vir Chakra awardee, Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred in the 1999 Kargil War, alive on screen.

The actor made everyone cry and sob with his convincing performance as the full of life army man, but in his interviews, he has been making people laugh out loud with his wit. Sidharth is rumoured to be dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani, so in an interview with a leading daily, when Sidharth was asked about his wedding plans he had a witty reply ready.

“Well, there are no plans as of now. I feel it is something that will take its course. That film production has not happened yet. I don’t have the story, script or cast ready for that. As and when it happens, or falls into my lap, I will let everyone else know,” he quipped.

The dating rumours of Sidharth and Kiara have been around for a while now but neither of the two have ever come on record to accept or deny them. The duo has often been spotted together on occasions and they reportedly even went on a holiday together in The Maldives.

Meanwhile, on the work front Sidharth has a busy year ahead Mission Majnu, Thank God, reportedly an aerial action film with Karan Johar and his web debut with a cop series under the guidance of Rohit Shetty.

