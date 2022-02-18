Hilarious! South star Chiranjeevi explores his cooking skills in his recent post

MUMBAI: Last 2 years have brought some new experiences for all of us. We all ended up doing something we never thought we would. The same is the case for Megastar Chiranjeevi. Back during the first lockdown in the country, the Acharya actor shared an interesting outlook on the situation.

He shared a 'Then and Now' picture with his wife Surekha Konidala on Instagram. The first photo was from their 1990 holiday in America, where Chiranjeevi can be seen working in the kitchen. The picture was captioned ‘joyful holiday in America 1990’. The other photo was from the lockdown and once again, Chiranjeevi was seen in the kitchen. This still was captioned as, “Jialfull holiday in corona 2020”.

The two photographs divulge some interesting insights into the lockdown diaries of the megastar.

Also, today is Surekha Konidala’s birthday, and their son and actor Ram Charan wished her mother with a heart-touching post. He wrote, “No one knows me like you do!! Happy birthday maa”. Chiranjeevi and his wife have been married for 42 years now.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will share screen space in Koratala Siva’s action drama Acharya. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and will feature a cameo by Pooja Hegde. Produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, Acharya will be hitting the silver screens on 29 April. Chiranjeevi will also play the lead in Meher Ramesh’s Bholaa Shankar and Mohan Raja’s Godfather. Chiranjeevi will be treating the fans will some memorable performances in 2020 with all these promising movies.

