Hilarious! These memes on Prabhas starrer Adipurush will make you laugh out loud

MUMBAI : Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was one of the most awaited films of the year. After getting delayed a couple of times, the film has finally hit the big screens today, and it has taken a good opening at the box office.

However, Adipurush has failed to impress the critics and audiences. Well, netizens are not happy with the dialogues, and many scenes in the film. From comparing Adipurush to Ramayan TV show to one of the looks of Prabhas’ reminding the audience of Jesus Christ, there are many memes on the film that will make you laugh out loud.

Check out the memes below...

Adipurush is expected to do well at the box office on its day 1 as the advance booking was damn good. However, it will be interesting to see whether further the film will be able to continue to do well at the ticket windows or not as the reviews are not good.

TellyChakkar’s reviewer gave 2.5 stars and wrote, “Overall, Adipurush is a visually appealing film, but the dull screenplay is a big hurdle for it. The movie clearly had the potential to be better, but it just turns out to be a strictly average film.”

Have you watched Adipurush? If yes, let us know you reviews in the comments below...

