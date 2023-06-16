Hilarious! These memes on Prabhas starrer Adipurush will make you laugh out loud

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush has hit the big screens today, and the film is being trolled by the audience on social media.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 17:54
movie_image: 
Adipurush

MUMBAI : Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was one of the most awaited films of the year. After getting delayed a couple of times, the film has finally hit the big screens today, and it has taken a good opening at the box office.

However, Adipurush has failed to impress the critics and audiences. Well, netizens are not happy with the dialogues, and many scenes in the film. From comparing Adipurush to Ramayan TV show to one of the looks of Prabhas’ reminding the audience of Jesus Christ, there are many memes on the film that will make you laugh out loud.

Also Read: Adipurush movie review: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer had the potential to be better, but...

Check out the memes below...

 

Adipurush is expected to do well at the box office on its day 1 as the advance booking was damn good. However, it will be interesting to see whether further the film will be able to continue to do well at the ticket windows or not as the reviews are not good.

TellyChakkar’s reviewer gave 2.5 stars and wrote, “Overall, Adipurush is a visually appealing film, but the dull screenplay is a big hurdle for it. The movie clearly had the potential to be better, but it just turns out to be a strictly average film.”

Have you watched Adipurush? If yes, let us know you reviews in the comments below...

Also Read: Exclusive! Krishna Kotian on Adipurush getting a mixed response, “I think everybody has their own opinion”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Adipurush Adipurush movie review Adipurush review Prabhas Saif Ali Khan Kriti Sanon Sunny Singh Devdatta Nage Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 17:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyat: Drama Alert! While Jordan tortures Ellahi, A new girl enters Jahaan’s life!
MUMBAI :Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
What? Will Abrar and Sargun exit the show after Nayantara and Samrat go through this major twist? Here's why fans think so!
MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar...
Hilarious! These memes on Prabhas starrer Adipurush will make you laugh out loud
MUMBAI : Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was one of the most awaited films of the year. After...
Wow! Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar paid homage to the OG Ram and Priya in this hilarious way, find out how
MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Funny! Kareena Kapoor Khan and the mystery behind her mug; netizens say, “Pata nahi ye log ghar mein chai ya phir coffee kyun nahi pite”
MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor Khan loved getting papped, and paparazzi also love her. She gets clicked by the paps mostly...
Wow! Shehnaaz Gill Shares stunning glimpses of her Italian vacation, take a look
MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan...
Recent Stories
Adipurush
Hilarious! These memes on Prabhas starrer Adipurush will make you laugh out loud
Latest Video
Related Stories
kareena
Funny! Kareena Kapoor Khan and the mystery behind her mug; netizens say, “Pata nahi ye log ghar mein chai ya phir coffee kyun nahi pite”
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Really! Couple to have a day wedding; grandfather Dharmendra to attend
I think everybody has their own opinion
Exclusive! Krishna Kotian on Adipurush getting a mixed response, “I think everybody has their own opinion”
Karan Deol
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Sweet! Groom-to-be gets Disha’s name written in Mehendi on his palm while dad Sunny Deol shows his unique design
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer ends its two week run on a good note
Pragya Jaiswal
Must read! Pragya Jaiswal takes up ice water challenge, netizens concern, ask “are you okay”