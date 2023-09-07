Hilarious! Throwback to the time Shah Rukh Khan gave lamest excuses to avoid the shoot he was petrified to perform

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is the most accommodating actor ever in the history of Indian Cinema until one day, he took the most bizarre step to avoid a shoot and actually did not end up shooting altogether, without informing his crew about the same.

It might sound hilarious and funny to some, but in hindsight this seems like an event of unprofessionalism displayed at its best. The story belongs to the time Farah Khan was shooting for the most sensuous and glamourised songs of those times with debutante Priety Zinta.

The song was from Mani Ratnam’s film Dil Se which had a beautiful song Jiya Jale picturised on Zinta. But, this song was supposed to have SRK as well, and he decided to drop out last minute without informing anyone.

Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to shoot Jiya Jale in the most picturesque location romancing Priety Zinta in the Kerala backwaters. While he was gearing up for this beautiful shoot, he was informed by Farah Khan that she planned to put him under the waterfall, and all hell broke loose.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, the choreographer revealed that shooting-wise, her most difficult song was Jiya Jale when they shot near the waterfall. There were 1000 steps down leading to the waterfall.

They had to walk and climb back those 1000 steps, which was very difficult after a long day. She scared SRK, saying that she would make him wear a white dhoti, a transparent one, and make him stand under the waterfall.

He (Shah Rukh Khan) got petrified. He was like, ‘How can you do that?’. She justified that since years, actresses wear a white saree and stand under the waterfall. She was only trying to reverse the scene.

However, even Farah Khan did not contemplate what was going happen next. She continued narrating the story and said that it was that one day in his entire career when SRK didn’t turn up for the shoot. If noticed, one section in the song only has Preity Zinta on-screen. When SRK was asked why he didn’t come for the shoot, he gave random excuses like he lost the way, his car got stuck in the jungle, something like that. Later, he accepted that he was petrified about her making him wear a dhoti and stand under the waterfall.

Yes, you read that right. Shah Rukh Khan did not turn up on set to shoot the song and Preity Zinta had to manage the sensuous romantic song all by herself.

