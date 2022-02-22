Hilarious! Tiger Shroff takes a jab at Kapil Sharma’s Bollywood debut when the latter speaks about the fit physique of the War actor

MUMBAI: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, actor Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Ahan Shetty would grace The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. The episode will be called the Nadiadwala Special episode. Recently the show’s promo was released where we could see actor Tiger Shroff roasting the comedian host Kapil Sharma.

The clip from the episode shows Kapil Sharma jokingly asking Tiger Shroff in Hindi, “Don’t you tell Sajid bhai that Kriti weighs 55 kg but I can lift 220 kg weight easily so at least get me one weighing 40 kg and three weighing 60 kg each.” Responding to this Tiger said, “What’s the point of having such a good body. I only get one heroine. Some people here do comedy and get three heroines.” The reply left Kapil speechless and the crowd in splits.

In a new promo for the upcoming Kapil Sharma Show episode, we will be seeing Tiger Shroff arriving on the show along with Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Khan Nadiadwala, Ahan Shetty, and Kriti Sanon. The promo continues to show a hilarious conversation happening between Tiger and Kapil Sharma, where the “War” actor takes a jab at the comedian’s Bollywood debut.

