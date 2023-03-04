Hilarious! From Tom Holland to Gigi Hadid, the Indian Paparazzi pronouncing their names starts a meme fest, netizens say “Aee Tomya had me rofl…”

MUMBAI: The last couple of days has seen many top international celebs come to Mumbai for Nita Ambanis cultural event launch and Christian Dior’s fashion show. From model Gigi Hadid, actors Tom Holland and Zendaya to Nick Jonas, our desi paparazzi had a tough time pronouncing their names. This has started a meme fest online.

From calling Tom “Tommy” to adding “didi” to Gigi’s name, the paparazzi struggled and butchered their names. Check out a fan’s funny compilation video here;

The netizens had hilarious comments on the video, “That orgasmic Tooooomm and Aee Tomya had me rofl.” Another one wrote, “Omg Tom legit looks like he doesn’t know what to do when they say “spider pose”. Another fan wrote, “Jhandeya is classic,” Another one commented, “STOPP IM LOSING MY SHIT OVER THIS AND THE GIGI DIDI IKDE, I LOVE THIS SO MUCH.”

From the world of Bollywood there were Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Nick Jonas, Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aradhya.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) aims at preserving and promoting Indian traditional art.

