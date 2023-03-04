Hilarious! From Tom Holland to Gigi Hadid, the Indian Paparazzi pronouncing their names starts a meme fest, netizens say “Aee Tomya had me rofl…”

From model Gigi Hadid, actors Tom Holland and Zendaya to Nick Jonas, our desi paparazzi had a tough time pronouncing their names. This has started a meme fest online.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 13:16
movie_image: 
Tom Holland

MUMBAI: The last couple of days has seen many top international celebs come to Mumbai for Nita Ambanis cultural event launch and Christian Dior’s fashion show. From model Gigi Hadid, actors Tom Holland and Zendaya to Nick Jonas, our desi paparazzi had a tough time pronouncing their names. This has started a meme fest online.

Also Read- WHAT! Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal takes a BREAK from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma; here's what he is up to

From calling Tom “Tommy” to adding “didi” to Gigi’s name, the paparazzi struggled and butchered their names. Check out a fan’s funny compilation video here;

The netizens had hilarious comments on the video, “That orgasmic Tooooomm and Aee Tomya had me rofl.” Another one wrote, “Omg Tom legit looks like he doesn’t know what to do when they say “spider pose”. Another fan wrote, “Jhandeya is classic,” Another one commented, “STOPP IM LOSING MY SHIT OVER THIS AND THE GIGI DIDI IKDE, I LOVE THIS SO MUCH.”

What do you think of the Paparazzi calling out to these Hollywood stars? 

Tell us in the comments below.

From the world of Bollywood there were Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Nick Jonas, Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aradhya. 

Also Read- Emotional! Smriti Irani gets teary eyed as she talks about the late Sushant Singh Rajput, says “I had told him Apne aap ko maar mat dena…”

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) aims at preserving and promoting Indian traditional art.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- spotboye

Gigi Hadid Zendaya Tom Holland Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Kareena Kapoor Khan Kriti Sanon Bhumi Pednekar Kajol NMACC Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 13:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Upcoming Twist! Veer falls for Esha, Armaan to create issues
MUMBAI:Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
What! Amid past friction between Priyanka Chopra and Gauri Khan, latter seen enjoying the actresses latest dance performance
MUMBAI:   Priyanka Chopra recently made it to the headlines after revealing in a podcast that she decided to make a...
Teri Meri Doriyaann:Shocking! Manveer faints seeing Angad and Sahiba’s chemistry
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! Actress Nidhi Bhavsar to enter Dangal TV’s Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein 2
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive information from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Deepak Kalra, Vishal Mishra, and Mithoon will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Gumraah
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
What! Amid past friction between Priyanka Chopra and Gauri Khan, latter seen enjoying the actresses latest dance performance

Latest Video

Related Stories
Priyanka Chopra
What! Amid past friction between Priyanka Chopra and Gauri Khan, latter seen enjoying the actresses latest dance performance
Diana Penty roped in for movie Section
Exclusive! Diana Penty roped in for movie Section 84
Ajay Devgn starrer jumps well over the weekend
Must Read! Bholaa box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn starrer jumps well over the weekend; now needs to be steady on weekdays
Bollywood’s Report Card
Must Read! Bollywood’s Report Card of First Quarter: Actors who stole the show with their performances
Sonam Kapoor
Interesting! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she would raid Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor’s closet, calls the latter “OG fashionista”
Alia Bhatt
Interesting! Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan and others stole the show, but Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar and many more failed to impress at NMACC launch