HILARIOUS! Varun Dhawan engages in a fun banter with Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal over the similarities of his pics with Kiara Advani

MUMBAI: There was a time when all we read and heard about was the tiffs and competition between actors and their contemporaries, but this new generation of actors have proven that all of them can co-exist and still be friends with each other. And social media is the platform where we get to see those equations playing out often.

Today, Kiara Advani shared a picture of herself enjoying the sunshine on her face from a shoot location. Just a few moments later, her Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan shared a set of pictures from the same location and that just started a fun banter between some Gen-Z actors.

Arjun Kapoor commented on Varun’s post, “Why are you copying Kiara’s poses?” to which Varun quipped, “Wanted to show how it’s done.” Bhumi Pednekar too took to the comment section calling Varun out, saying, “@kiaraaliaadvani @varundvn we now know you both are shooting together. Same same but different,” to which Varun defended himself saying, “She just copied me ya.”

Vicky Kaushal went ahead and pulled the film’s director Raj Mehta also in the conversation, saying, “Can’t wait to see Raj Mehta also posing there!” Varun replied to it in a cheeky way saying, “@vickykaushal09 raj is busy listening to chitta @sunsunnykhez @radhikamadan on loop,” and Sunny Kaushal couldn’t help but appreciate the sweetness of that message.

Varun and Kiara have been shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo currently and they duo keeps updating their fans with glimpses from the set. The film also features Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, along with Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

