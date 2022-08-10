Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal asks Varun Dhawan how to become a massy actor; latter's reply is EPIC

MUMABI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are currently busy with the promotions of their movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. A few days ago, the two were also promoting the film at IIFA 2023, and during their gig, the two started talking to Varun Dhawan.

Vicky tells Varun that he wants to learn massy acting from him, and the Bhediya actor replied, “You have got married to India’s massiest heroine whose name is Katrina Kaif. I have learnt from her.”

Varun further added, “The massy thing is to ask people to go and buy a ticket.” He then requested the audience to watch Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and in the end he said, “Vicky is trying to be friends with Sara for this film.” Well, Sara had a hilarious reaction to it. Check out the video below...

Talking about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and it is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. After a dull period of around 4 weeks, finally, a biggie is releasing in theatres. While the trailer and the songs have created a decent pre-release buzz, it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office. Utekar is known for his directorials like Luka Chuppi and Mimi, so the expectations from ZHZB are quite high.

