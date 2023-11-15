Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal reacts when asked about his favourite actress besides wife Katrina Kaif

It’s a proven fact that Vicky Kaushal is a doting husband. And the actor showed his loyal side once again during the promotion of Sam Bahadur. While interacting with a few army officials, he was asked who his favourite actress was apart from wife Katrina Kaif.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/15/2023 - 23:00
movie_image: 
VICKY KAUSHAL

MUMBAI : It’s a proven fact that Vicky Kaushal is a doting husband. And the actor showed his loyal side once again during the promotion of Sam Bahadur. 

While interacting with a few army officials, he was asked who his favourite actress was apart from wife Katrina Kaif. His response that his reply could create a ‘kalesh’ (chaos) at home left everyone in splits.

Also read - Aww! Vicky Kaushal spills the beans on his and wife Katrina Kaif’s favorite movies of each other

During a promotional activity for Sam Bahadur, Vicky joined a few army personnel for a candid conversation. One of the officers there asked him to name his favourite actress, with a warning to pick someone apart from his wife. 

“Ghar te kalesh karwaoge,” he replied in Punjabi, adding that he cannot see anyone else apart from his partner. Vicky Kaushal added that just like the army, he also has his eyes set on a single mission, and that is his wife Katrina.

When the officer asked him to then name a male actor, Vicky quickly responded, “Bachchan saab (Amitabh Bachchan). I really want to work with him someday.”

The Raazi actor is a self-confessed fan of Katrina Kaif, who recently completed 20 years in Bollywood. In an earlier chat with indianexpress.com, he called her journey “inspirational” and revealed how she’s a “fighter” when it comes to work.

In an earlier event for Sam Bahadur, someone asked him if his actor-wife Katrina Kaif helped him in the preparation for the role. The actor had a witty response, as he said, “Ek magic recipe hai jo maine bataya nahi hai abhi tak. Har shot se pehle main phone karta tha aur voh mujhe pep talk deti thi aur phir main voh shot pe jaata tha. Nahi aisa kuch nahi hota tha (I have a secret magic recipe. I would call her for a pep talk before every shot. No, this would not happen).”

Also read - Must Read: Vicky Kaushal’s respond to his family pressurising him and Katrina Kaif for ‘good news’; Says ‘Koi bhi nahi’

Talking about Katrina’s journey, Vicky said, “I think it is very inspirational. Now knowing her even more, it’s truly inspirational. Now I know her as a human and she’s a real fighter, especially when things are not working in her favour. She’s a go-getter. I learn a lot from her. My mindset is very different. I am more of a chiller. I am like, ‘Relax, ho jaayega,‘ but she is like a fighter. She goes for it; she attacks it. I have realised that the way she is and what she has achieved for herself, in the last 20 years, is incredible. From where she came and then just being here and adapting, it’s incredible. She definitely is a star.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


 

 

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Salman Khan Sam Bahadur Tiger 3 Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/15/2023 - 23:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
MUMBAI: Amit Sadh, who was last seen in the second season of Duranga, shared insights about his experiences working...
Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal reacts when asked about his favourite actress besides wife Katrina Kaif
MUMBAI : It’s a proven fact that Vicky Kaushal is a doting husband. And the actor showed his loyal side once again...
Woah! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that she married Saif Ali Khan to have kids, read more
MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been married for over a decade now. But before marrying, the couple...
Aww! A look at Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi’s sweet love story with Parveen Shahani
MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi is one actor who is known for his charm and sensual scenes in films. He has grabbed a lot of fame...
Wow! Guess the most viewed OTT series in India? It's not Mirzapur or Secred Games
MUMBAI: Ever since OTT content was popularised in India in the mid-2010s, a number of platforms have come up with...
What! Neerja Punia reveals how she was stopped from entering a dhaba since she is a transgender
MUMBAI : Neerja Punia, a transgender woman and activist, who was the first transwoman contestant ever on a show (...
Recent Stories
Amit
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amit
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN
Woah! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that she married Saif Ali Khan to have kids, read more
Emraan Hashmi
Aww! A look at Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi’s sweet love story with Parveen Shahani
Katrina Kaif
Really! Not Katrina Kaif but THIS gorgeous actress was Yash Raj Films’ first choice to play the role of Aaliyah in Dhoom 3, find out who
Vaibhavi Merchant
Really! Vaibhavi Merchant opens up about choreographing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Tiger Vs Pathaan, says, “I just want to be a fly on the wall…”
Juhi
Throwback! When Juhi Chawla claimed to be responsible for Karisma Kapoor's stardom