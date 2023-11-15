Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal reacts when asked about his favourite actress besides wife Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI : It’s a proven fact that Vicky Kaushal is a doting husband. And the actor showed his loyal side once again during the promotion of Sam Bahadur.

While interacting with a few army officials, he was asked who his favourite actress was apart from wife Katrina Kaif. His response that his reply could create a ‘kalesh’ (chaos) at home left everyone in splits.

During a promotional activity for Sam Bahadur, Vicky joined a few army personnel for a candid conversation. One of the officers there asked him to name his favourite actress, with a warning to pick someone apart from his wife.

“Ghar te kalesh karwaoge,” he replied in Punjabi, adding that he cannot see anyone else apart from his partner. Vicky Kaushal added that just like the army, he also has his eyes set on a single mission, and that is his wife Katrina.

When the officer asked him to then name a male actor, Vicky quickly responded, “Bachchan saab (Amitabh Bachchan). I really want to work with him someday.”

The Raazi actor is a self-confessed fan of Katrina Kaif, who recently completed 20 years in Bollywood. In an earlier chat with indianexpress.com, he called her journey “inspirational” and revealed how she’s a “fighter” when it comes to work.

In an earlier event for Sam Bahadur, someone asked him if his actor-wife Katrina Kaif helped him in the preparation for the role. The actor had a witty response, as he said, “Ek magic recipe hai jo maine bataya nahi hai abhi tak. Har shot se pehle main phone karta tha aur voh mujhe pep talk deti thi aur phir main voh shot pe jaata tha. Nahi aisa kuch nahi hota tha (I have a secret magic recipe. I would call her for a pep talk before every shot. No, this would not happen).”

Talking about Katrina’s journey, Vicky said, “I think it is very inspirational. Now knowing her even more, it’s truly inspirational. Now I know her as a human and she’s a real fighter, especially when things are not working in her favour. She’s a go-getter. I learn a lot from her. My mindset is very different. I am more of a chiller. I am like, ‘Relax, ho jaayega,‘ but she is like a fighter. She goes for it; she attacks it. I have realised that the way she is and what she has achieved for herself, in the last 20 years, is incredible. From where she came and then just being here and adapting, it’s incredible. She definitely is a star.”

