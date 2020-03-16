Hilarious! Watch the Internet’s funniest reaction to Sara Ali Khan and Shubham Gill Dating!

Internet’s Cricket star Shubham Gill is the apple of many people’s eyes and it looks like something is brewing between him and the Pataudi 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 22:49
movie_image: 
Hilarious! Watch the Internet’s funniest reaction to Sara Ali Khan and Shubham Gill Dating!

MUMBAI: Indian Cricketer Shubham Gill is a great athlete and is one shining star to look for. But it is not just his game that brings him in the news, Shubham is a totally suave and sexy-looking guy who has a massive female fan following.

Apart from that he is also in the news for his dating life, he was rumoured to be dating Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar and they were even spotted hanging out. But the rumors fizzled out, he is now making the news rounds for his recent outing with Bollywood’s babe Sara Ali Khan but there has been no confirmation yet. 

ALSO READ: Interesting! Is Sara Ali Khan dating Sara Tendulkar’s ex-boyfriend? Scroll down to know more

A picture of the duo is making the rounds and it was enough to make th internet come up with the most hilarious of reactions. We have gathered some funniest tweets and memes that have been doing rounds on social media. Take  a look:

These memes are definitely worth the scroll. And the internet is one funny place.

ALSO READ: Must Read! This is how fans react to cricketer Shubham Gill’s pic with Sara Ali Khan going viral

 

Shubhamgill Shahneelgill saratendulkar Shubhamandsara SaraAliKhan kartikaaryan shubhamgillcricket saraalikhanmovies shubhamgillsister TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 22:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: What! Fans are in for a beautiful surprise as Sumbul and Fahmaan shoot for a dreamy consummation before they quit
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Hilarious! Watch the Internet’s funniest reaction to Sara Ali Khan and Shubham Gill Dating!
MUMBAI: Indian Cricketer Shubham Gill is a great athlete and is one shining star to look for. But it is not just his...
Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat opens up on his favourites; says Madhuri Dixit is his favourite judge
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with an amazing update from the world of telly town.Also read:...
STUNNING! Raqesh Bapat welcomes Ganeshji in this special way
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.  Also read:...
MESMERIZING! From Fairy from the skies to the Queen, Alice Kaushik's transformation would leave you smitten
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
EXPLOSIVE! Arjun saves Swaran and Ajit from getting humiliated and pays for their bill in the restaurant in Colors' Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
Recent Stories
Hilarious! Watch the Internet’s funniest reaction to Sara Ali Khan and Shubham Gill Dating!
Hilarious! Watch the Internet’s funniest reaction to Sara Ali Khan and Shubham Gill Dating!
Latest Video