Hilarious! Watch the Internet’s funniest reaction to Sara Ali Khan and Shubham Gill Dating!

MUMBAI: Indian Cricketer Shubham Gill is a great athlete and is one shining star to look for. But it is not just his game that brings him in the news, Shubham is a totally suave and sexy-looking guy who has a massive female fan following.

Apart from that he is also in the news for his dating life, he was rumoured to be dating Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar and they were even spotted hanging out. But the rumors fizzled out, he is now making the news rounds for his recent outing with Bollywood’s babe Sara Ali Khan but there has been no confirmation yet.

A picture of the duo is making the rounds and it was enough to make th internet come up with the most hilarious of reactions. We have gathered some funniest tweets and memes that have been doing rounds on social media. Take a look:

Hum to Pant Urvashi me hi fase hue the, Idhar Shubhman ka Sara Ali Khan se chalu ho gaya.....#ShubhmanGill pic.twitter.com/4IOp9Sc3gl — Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) August 30, 2022

#SaraAliKhan goes on a dinner with #ShubhmanGill and my feed is full of “Gil diyan Gallan”. — Vipinn Peter (@VipinnPeter) August 30, 2022

These memes are definitely worth the scroll. And the internet is one funny place.

