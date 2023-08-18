Hilarious! When Abhishek Bachchan Asked dad Amitabh how much taller is he to Jaya Bachchan, his reply will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan is one of the finest actors in the film industry and why not he has learned from the best; his dad Amitabh and mom Jaya Bachchan. While his dad is part of Kaun Banega Crorepati as the host, Abhishek will be seen as a special guest in the latest episode of the show. The latter will come to promote his film Ghoomer.

The banter between father and son is hilarious where at one point Abhishek asks him how tall he is compared to his mom Jaya. And the Brahmastra actor gestures with his hand and says “Itne lambe” Abhishek then says, “Bulau unko?” A worried Big B then says, “Mereko nahi khelna yeh khel”

Speaking of his father promoting and giving shout outs to his film on social media just before its release, Abhishek said, “But times you feel it’s a bit excessive, it’s embarrassing and I told him that once, ‘Hey, can you just back of a bit? Take your foot off the accelerator!’ But we forget, he is also a father. I am a father today and I know the raw emotion that comes with a child. You can’t blame him.”

Credit-IndianExpress



