Hilarious! When Abhishek Bachchan Asked dad Amitabh how much taller is he to Jaya Bachchan, his reply will leave you in splits

The banter between father and son is hilarious where at one point Abhishek asks him how tall he is compared to his mom Jaya.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 09:00
movie_image: 
Amitabh

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan is one of the finest actors in the film industry and why not he has learned from the best; his dad Amitabh and mom Jaya Bachchan. While his dad is part of Kaun Banega Crorepati as the host, Abhishek will be seen as a special guest in the latest episode of the show. The latter will come to promote his film Ghoomer. 

Also Read-What! When Amitabh Bachchan told Abhishek Bachchan, “what is mine, isn’t going to be yours “

The banter between father and son is hilarious where at one point Abhishek asks him how tall he is compared to his mom Jaya. And the Brahmastra actor gestures with his hand and says “Itne lambe” Abhishek then says, “Bulau unko?” A worried Big B then says, “Mereko nahi khelna yeh khel”

Speaking of his father promoting and giving shout outs to his film on social media just before its release, Abhishek said, “But times you feel it’s a bit excessive, it’s embarrassing and I told him that once, ‘Hey, can you just back of a bit? Take your foot off the accelerator!’ But we forget, he is also a father. I am a father today and I know the raw emotion that comes with a child. You can’t blame him.”

Also Read-Woah! Abhishek Bachchan reacts to mother Jaya Bachchan's performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, check it out

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress 

    
 

Abhishek Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Shweta Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 09:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor becomes the owner of a lavish Range Rover worth over Rs 3.5 Crores
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he is...
Anupamaa: Silence! Samar supports Dimpy by suffering in silence
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Whoa! Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan most expensive film till date made on THIS jaw-dropping budget
MUMBAI:After the super success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Jawan...
Kumkum Bhagya: Major Drama! Rhea attempts to commit suicide, Mihika encourages her to go ahead with it
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Wow! CarryMinati becomes highest subscribed Youtuber in all of Asia with 40 Million Subscribers & 3.4 Billion Views
MUMBAI:  CarryMinati is a sensation among fans. The Indian YouTuber came into spotlight after his roast videos became...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Twist! Ishaan to fight for Savi, closeness increases
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Ranbir
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor becomes the owner of a lavish Range Rover worth over Rs 3.5 Crores
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranbir
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor becomes the owner of a lavish Range Rover worth over Rs 3.5 Crores
SRK
Whoa! Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan most expensive film till date made on THIS jaw-dropping budget
Imran Khan
OMG! When Imran Khan revealed his eye lashes burned during an action scene in Luck; “an explosion went off too close…”
Manisha Koirala
Shocking! When Manisha Koirala broke silence on her marriage, “How much worse can it become for a woman”
Abhishek Bachchan
Hilarious! When Abhishek Bachchan said that John Abraham was “born to be a mechanic”
LUV SINHA
Must read! Luv Sinha reveals how no one helped him make it in Bollywood, his relations with sister Sonakshi Sinha and more