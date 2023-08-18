Hilarious! When Abhishek Bachchan said that John Abraham was “born to be a mechanic”

The Bob Biswas actor also revealed that John taught him how to ride a bike
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 08:30
movie_image: 
Abhishek Bachchan

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham are two well known faces of the entertainment industry. The handsome duo worked together in films like Dhoom and Dostana and their friendship grew stronger ever since then. The duo love to crack jokes on each other very often. In an interview, Abhishek joked that if not an actor, John would have become a great mechanic.

Also Read- Woah! Abhishek Bachchan reacts to mother Jaya Bachchan's performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, check it out

In a recent interview when asked if he is into pulling bikes apart and putting them back together, Abhishek Bachchan suggested his friend’s name instead saying, “I have a friend called John Abraham. I think he was born to be a mechanic. Lekin woh galti se supermodel aur superactor ban gaya (he became a model, actor by mistake). John's first passion is disassembling his bikes, then assembling them. So I have learnt a lot of that from him.”

The Bob Biswas actor also revealed that John taught him how to ride a bike saying, “I didn't know how to ride a bike. I'd ridden a bike in a film right before that but they put me on a trolley and take it. My mother and my father never allowed me to ride because they were scared. During the shooting, John taught me how to ride. John used to ride with me and teach me. He was unbelievable. He used to live in Bandra, he would ride all the way back to Juhu with me. He said 'baba, just remember. You have to be very responsible.' He is Parsi so he knew how to disassemble the bike and said 'this (chassis) is what you are riding on.' He was so safe and he taught me everything and I was so confident after that.”

Also Read- Trolled! John Abraham gets spotted at airport, posing for paparazzi; netizens say, “Ye kuch zyada hi attitude mein rehta hai”

John also owns an impressive collection of bikes. From a black Kawasaki Ninja, Aprilia RSV4 to Ducati -V4 Panigale and MV Agusta F3 800, his love for bikes is pretty impressive.

On the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in Ghoomer co-starring Sayami Kher.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes

John Abraham Abhishek Bachchan Dhoom Dostana Ghoomer Jism Batla House Pathaan Mumbai Saga Happy New Year Bob Biswas Movie News TellyChakkar
