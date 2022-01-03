Hilarious! When Bobby Deol went to work without underwear

MUMBAI : Dharmendra revealed that Bobby Deol played the younger version of his character in a film. On Bigg Boss 15, Dharmendra also said that Bobby showed up on the sets without underwear, adding that they still managed to complete the shoot.

Salman Khan and Dharmendra conducted a task where Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz were asked to be the participants. They were given a special dress for the task. When Pratik wore it and came for the task, Bharti made fun of him. Then, Dharmendra said, "I am reminded of an incident. We needed a young boy for a shot of my childhood. I somehow convinced Bobby for it.

"He was very small and we got him a similar dress, but he came on sets without the underwear," he added. The actor did not name the film, but Bobby has essayed the role of a young Dharmendra in Dharam Veer.

During his visit, Dharmendra also cracked jokes about Salman being bit by a snake. The host also narrated the incident and said that the snake bit him thrice.

Dharmendra had earlier expressed his desire to see Bobby Deol in a Sholay sequel. Dharmendra will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Credits: Hindustan Times

