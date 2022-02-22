Hilarious! When Malaika Arora flirted with a police officer

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora wears multiple hats. She is an actress, dancer, model, and VJ. She made her debut as a film producer in 2008, with former husband Arbaaz Khan, founding the company Arbaaz Khan Productions.

As an actress, she has starred in main roles in films Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008). As a dancer, she is acclaimed for her performances in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya (1998), Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha (1998), Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005), and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010).

An old advertisement featuring her has resurfaced online. The ad showed Malaika and another woman whizzing past a police officer in a red sports car. As he stopped them and began writing a speeding ticket, they gave him flirtatious glances, hoping to get out of a fine. However, he continued writing.

A voiceover in the background introduced the pen as “America’s favourite pen” and said, “So smooth, nothing can distract you.” When Malaika and the other woman saw the back of the speeding ticket, it said, “Dinner tonight?” and had the officer’s phone number.

Have a look.

The actress also co-owns a yoga studio. Talking about her journey as an entrepreneur, she had earlier said it wasn’t planned at all. She realised that she had a bit of a head for all of this. She didn’t succumb to unnecessary chatter. Instead, the beauty followed her gut and her heart. I went with what I felt.

Credits: Hindustan Times

